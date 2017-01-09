Alene S. Clevenger

Alene S. Clevenger, 84, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Jan. 4, 2017. Alene was born July 18, 1932 in Missouri City, Missouri to Albert A. and Cleo G. Ware.

Visitation was held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs with funeral services held at 2 p.m. Burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery; Excelsior Springs.

Arrangements are through Hidden Valley Funeral Home, 925 E. 92 Hwy Kearney, MO 64060.

