Allen Toman

Allen E. Toman, 64, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away June 6, 2017. Allen was born Jan. 11, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Allen was a former police officer for Gladstone, Riverside and Parkville, Missouri. He also worked for the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and worked for the Gladstone Fire Department. Allen also worked for Scotts Bargain Barn in Wood Heights, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Jean (Miller) Toman and a sister Marilyn Thornburg and brother-in-law Larry Westling.

Survivors include his wife Carol, daughter Leanna (Curtis) Raida, grandsons Braden and Sergio; brother-in-law Gene Thornburg, Ernie Westling, David (Diane) Westling, Richard Westling, Lonny (Anna) Westling, Danny Westling; sister-in-law Michelle Westling and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Fairview Cemetery Lincoln, Nebraska. Family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 9 at White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone.

By admin

