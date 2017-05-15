Anna L. Bratcher

Anna Bratcher, 91, of Lexington, Missouri, and formerly of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away May 10, 2017.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 15 at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs with visitation from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Graveside services were to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice.

Anna was born May 11, 1925 in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Raymond and Ellen (McGonigle) Studdard. On April 18, 1941 she married Lyle V. Bratcher. He preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 2001. Anna worked as a Social Security Clerk for the United States Government. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and ice hockey.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sisters.

Survivors include her sons; Michael and Tina Bratcher and Raymond and Stella Bratcher. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

