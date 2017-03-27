Ashlee Kendrick

Ashlee Kendrick, 31 of Liberty, Missouri passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017 at her residence in Liberty, Missouri. She was born August 23, 1985 in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Kevin and Sherry (Alexander) Kendrick who survive of the home.

Other survivors include her grandparents, Paul and Claudine Alexander; half-brother, Wes Martin and wife Amie of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; half-sister, Jennifer Milligan and husband Dave of Fulton, Missouri; aunts and uncles, Rick and Marilyn Simmers of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, Kenneth and Dottie Alexander of Excelsior Springs, Kathy Lemon of Gladstone, Missouri, John and Kathy Kendrick of Gun Barrell, Texas and James Kendrick of Kearney, Missouri and numerous cousins.

Ashlee was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Lillian Kendrick.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Allen Cemetery near Eldon, Missouri, with Pastor Michael Boudreaux officiating.

A Celebration of Ashlee’s life will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017 from 2-4 p.m. at the White Hydrangea located at 34 South Main St. Liberty, MO 64068.

In lieu of flowers, the donation of a stuffed animal is requested in Ashlee’s name to be given to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department or the Liberty Police Department to then be given to children in crisis situations.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, Missouri.

