Connect with us!

FacebookTwitter

Barbara “Bobbie” June Houghton

Barbara “Bobbie” June Houghton, 84, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away peacefully Jan. 25, 2017 at her home while reading her book. Visitation was held from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 with service immediately following at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs, with burial at Glenridge Cemetery, Liberty, Missouri.

Barbara was born Dec. 15, 1932 in Faucett, Missouri, to Frances and A.D. Parr she later had a step father Vivion Peters.  She married John Houghton and they had four children; Debbie, Malinda, Rick and Connie.  She worked and retired from Liberty Hospital.  She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, Rick; along with her sister, Hariett; brothers, Tom, Gene, Buck and Harlen.

Survivors include her daughters; Debbie O’Neal, Malinda and Mitch Dickey, Connie and Adolph Zuklin; grandchildren, Carrie Key, Damian and Trevor Zuklin, Austin and Justin Dickey; great grandchildren, Kerissa Hoover, Jace and Dominic Zuklin; one sister-in-law, Donna Podgerik; she had five nephews, seven nieces; best friends, Barbara Ballinger and Maxine Lawrence.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *