Barbara “Bobbie” June Houghton

Barbara “Bobbie” June Houghton, 84, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away peacefully Jan. 25, 2017 at her home while reading her book. Visitation was held from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 with service immediately following at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs, with burial at Glenridge Cemetery, Liberty, Missouri.

Barbara was born Dec. 15, 1932 in Faucett, Missouri, to Frances and A.D. Parr she later had a step father Vivion Peters. She married John Houghton and they had four children; Debbie, Malinda, Rick and Connie. She worked and retired from Liberty Hospital. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, Rick; along with her sister, Hariett; brothers, Tom, Gene, Buck and Harlen.

Survivors include her daughters; Debbie O’Neal, Malinda and Mitch Dickey, Connie and Adolph Zuklin; grandchildren, Carrie Key, Damian and Trevor Zuklin, Austin and Justin Dickey; great grandchildren, Kerissa Hoover, Jace and Dominic Zuklin; one sister-in-law, Donna Podgerik; she had five nephews, seven nieces; best friends, Barbara Ballinger and Maxine Lawrence.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

