Barbara Fae Rambo

Barbara Fae Rambo, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away May 23, 2017 at Northcare Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri, battling a variety of health issues after having a heart attack. She was comfortable and surrounded by those who loved her the entire time.

Barbara was born in Minnesota to Rosa Mae and Oscar Vertus Tamsen on Aug. 4, 1951. She was proud to return to school and earn her Certificate of High School Equivalence in May of 1982. She worked in the cushion department at Ford Motor Company in Claycomo, Missouri, until medically retired from the plant. She was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Rosa Mae and Oscar Vertus Tamsen, her ex-husband-Robert Rambo, her siblings-Leroy Tamsen and Lynda Edlund and many of her close friends and beloved pets.

Barbara is lovingly remembered by Donald Swanstone of Dearborn, Missouri; two daughters, Tammy (Matthew) Taylor of Columbia, Missouri, and Tonya (Keith) Thies of Kearney, Missouri; two “adopted sons” Raymond (Sarah) and Jason Swanstone and soon to be wife (Nicole); three stepsons, Curtis, Michael Sr. and Terry Rambo; six grandchildren, Zachary Taylor, Dylan Thies, Ava and Calvin Swanstone, Rayna Surdy, Michael Jr. (Angela) Rambo, and four great-grandchildren, Dylan, Mya and Gavin Surdy of Minnesota, and Makynzie Rambo of Kearney, along with countless others she considered her extended family.

Barbara chose cremation and per her wishes will not have funeral services but a celebration of life later this summer. Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

