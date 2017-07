Barrie Ellwyn

Barrie Ellwyn, 78, of Holt, Missouri, passed away July 16, 2017.

Visitation was held from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017 with memorial services at 7 p.m., both at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney, Missouri.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Luke’s Hospice 4225 Baltimore Ave., Kansas City, Missouri 64111. Arrangements are through Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney.

