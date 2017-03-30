Benjamin Wiegand

Benjamin Wiegand, 84, of Kingsville, Maryland passed away Saturday, March 25, 2017 at his home after a long illness of diabetes and kidney failure.

Ben leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Carol Jean formerly of Woodlawn, Maryland, daughter Cheryl of Nottingham, Maryland, and two granddaughters, Kendra and Carrie. He is predeceased by another daughter, Michelle, who passed away in 2001.

Ben is also survived by brother Walter and family of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, brother Don and family of Salt Lake City, Utah, sister Ella Plowman and family of Bliss, Idaho, brothers Al and Lloyd and family of Pioneer, California. Arrangements private.

