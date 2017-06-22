Betty Jean Scoma

Betty Jean Scoma, 86, of Rayville, Missouri, died Sunday, June 18, 2017 at her home.

Betty was born on March 11, 1931 in the Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas, area to Joe and Hazel (Massengill) Barry. She married Anthony John Scoma, Sr., of Dallas, Texas on Jan. 21, 1947. He preceded her in death on Nov. 6, 2008.

Survivors include two sons, David Scoma and his wife, Eva Jean of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, and David James of Omaha, Nebraska; nine daughters, Cheryl Orr and her husband, Larry of St. George, Utah, Eva Roberts and her husband, Donald of Excelsior Springs, Toni Cook and her husband, Ronnie of Richmond, Missouri, Betty Kirkham and her husband, Tom of Rayville, Missouri, Teresa Gonzales of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Laura Tackett of Independence, Missouri, Angela Scoma of Lawson, Missouri, Mary Lewis and her husband, Gerald of Rayville and Teri Scoma of Omaha; 42 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren and two half brothers, Bobby Hughes and Jimmy Hughes both of Texas also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by two sons, Anthony John Scoma II and Michael Scoma and two brothers, Joe and Melvin Barry.

Betty worked in nursing as an LPN for 30 years. She worked at the Excelsior Springs Convalescent Center for 22 years and other places locally. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints in Wood Heights, Missouri. Betty lived most of her life in the Ray County area. She enjoyed all her family and taking care of her patients.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Betty Jean Scoma Memorial Fund.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Wood Heights. Visitation will be Saturday, June 24, from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Hill Crest Cemetery in Excelsior Springs. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!