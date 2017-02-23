Betty Lou Pyron

Betty Lou Pyron, 87, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Betty was born Feb. 12, 1930 to Louis Silvester and Sally Mae Ford of Holt, Missouri.

Betty was the wife of pastor Toby Pyron who founded Woodland Baptist Church. Betty was considered the first lady of Woodland Baptist Church and was greatly loved by all.

She is survived by four children; Julia Azbell, Brenda Wynn and her husband Chuck, Toby Pyron and his wife Kathy, Wendy Borchers and her husband David; as well as six grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Visitation was held from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday Feb. 23 with services immediately following at Woodland Baptist Church in Liberty, Missouri.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!