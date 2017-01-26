Betty Wales “Baker” Stephens

Betty Stephens 90, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Jan. 24, 2017.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Flack Memorial Chapel, Excelsior Springs, burial to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 12:30-2 p.m. at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church.

Betty was born March 12, 1926 in New Cambria, Missouri, to Plages Morgan and Clara Irene (Cullen) Jones. She graduated from New Cambria High School May 4, 1944. Her first job after graduation was at Mattingley’s in Brookfield, Missouri. On June 7, 1947 she married Irvin F. Baker. After three years they moved to Okmulgee, Oklahoma. In 1957 Irvin’s work took them to Coffeyville, Kansas, then in 1961 they moved to Excelsior Springs. Irvin passed away Oct. 23, 1986. Betty later married Delbert L. Stephens on July 17, 1992. She also worked at Ben Franklin store at the “Y” and The Children’s World Store in Liberty, Missouri, for several years. She was a member of the Washington Extension Club.

Betty was preceded by her parents; husband, Irvin; brothers, William Marvin Jones and John Morgan Jones; sister, Carol Ann Jones Payne; infant sisters Catherine Jane and Patricia Jean Jones.

Survivors include husband, Delbert of the home; children, Gary Baker of Oak Grove, Missouri, Debra Carter (Maurice Gene) of Excelsior Springs, and step-son, Allen Stephens (Becky) of Chillicothe, Missouri. Grandchildren; Joe and Michael Baker, Robyn Estes, Clay St. John (Ann), Kelly Florea (Wes), Megan Dagley (Jared); nine great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; three step grandchildren, Stephanie Carder (Richard), Chris Lackey (Amy), and Jennifer Waring (Matt), and six step great grandchildren

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

