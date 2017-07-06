Blasita R. Flores

Blasita R. Flores went home to be with our Lord on June 30, 2017. She was born on June 9, 1925 in Pharr, Texas. She was a loving wife and mother. She loved cooking and entertaining for her family and friends. She leaves behind one daughter, Norma Gene (Sickles) Williams of Excelsior Springs, MO; granddaughter, April Gray and husband, David Gray; two great grandchildren, Brittany Gray and Nicholas Gray of Excelsior Springs, MO; grandson, David McCullough of Arizona; and son-in-law, Robert L. McCullough of New Mexico. Blasita was preceded in death by husband Frank C. Flores and daughter Linda J. (Sickles) McCullough. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Mission, Texas.

Arrangements: Bross & Spidle Funeral Home Excelsior Springs, MO 816-630-3131

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!