Bonnie Del (Bates) Schreiman

Bonnie Del (Bates) Schreiman, 75, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, Missouri.

Bonnie was born on July 30, 1941 in Orrick, Missouri, to Jewell and Myrtle (Buist) Bates. She married Arthur Ray Schreiman of Orrick, Missouri, on June 10, 1959. He survives of the home.

Additional survivors include; one son, Michael Schreiman and his partner, Scott of Odessa, Missouri; two daughters, Janet and Duane Acree of Kansas City, Missouri, Dianna Schreiman and her partner, Julie of Wichita, Kansas; two grandchildren and their spouses, Salena and Chris Smith and Carmen and Marc Wiggins.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by two brothers; William and Robert Bates and one sister, Lena Faye Bates.

Bonnie was a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Rock Falls Baptist Church. She was a great cook. Bonnie loved to play pitch and loved to garden. Music was one of her passions, whether it be listening to it, playing the piano or dancing. She was a lifetime Ray County resident.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the South Point Cemetery Association.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation was held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 from 1-2 p.m. at Thurman Funeral Home of Richmond. Burial was in the South Point Cemetery near Orrick. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.

