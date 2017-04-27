Bradley S. Oldham

Bradley S. Oldham 44, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, died from complications of cancer in his home on April 25, 2017. Brad was born Sept. 2, 1972 to Robert and Patricia Oldham in Independence Missouri. He was raised, along with his brother James, in Liberty Missouri.

While attending school in Liberty, he met his future wife Sarah. They were friends first, but Brad was a romantic at heart and wooed her. They became soul mates and married on June 19, 1994. Brad was overjoyed when they welcomed their children; Jackson, Charlotte and Joshua and was the best dad. Being a big kid at heart himself, he spent hours playing games, building Legos and hanging out with his kids. He always pushed them to be the best that they could be. He loved spending time with his family, watching movies, playing video games, smoking an expensive cigar or enjoying good scotch. He had friends around the world he met through his love of cigars. He also loved his dogs, Alabama and Archimedes, who were never far from his side.

While he hated having cancer and knowing it would take him from everyone he loved, he often said it made him take time to be with those he cared about. Enjoy your family and spend time with your friends.

Brad leaves behind his loving wife Sarah and three children; Jackson, Charlotte and Joshua of the home; parents Bob and Patty Oldham of Liberty, his brother James of Colorado, and countless friends around the world.

Family and close friends gathered Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. at Siloam Mountain Park gazebo, near the cross, to say goodbye. In keeping with Brad’s wishes, a Celebration of Life is being planned for later this summer. Details for the celebration will be announced later. Brad requested, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the family to help further his children’s education.

Arrangements are through Bross and Spidle Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Excelsior Springs.

