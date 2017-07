Brian Mathew Conrick

Brian Mathew Conrick, 41, of Trimble, Missouri, passed away July 14, 2017.

Visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, July 21 with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Annunciation of Kearney, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Annunciation 701 N Jefferson St, Kearney, MO 64060.

Arrangements are through Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney.

