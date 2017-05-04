Carl E. Scott

Carl E. Scott, 78, of Holt, Missouri, passed away April 30, 2017.

Visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2017 at Hidden Valley Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. with burial to take place at Antioch Cemetery in Holt. Memorial Contributions may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St. #500 Chicago, IL 60611.

Arrangements are through Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney.

