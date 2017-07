Carol Carr

Carol Carr, 77, Kearney, Missouri, passed July 10, 2017. Carol was born Dec. 6, 1939.

There are no services, cremation. Arrangements are through Fry-Bross and Spidle Funeral Home of Kearney.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!