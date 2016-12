Cayla Dause

Cayla Chyrrel Dause, 31, Richmond, Mo., died Thursday, June 5, 2014, at her home.

Cremation. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 12, at Polley Funeral Home in Richmond, with a memorial service beginning at 6 p.m.

By Standard Staff • StandardStaff@leaderpress.com

