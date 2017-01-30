Charles “Charlie” William Roberts

Charles “Charlie” William Roberts died Jan. 27, 2017 at Excelsior Springs Nursing & Rehab, Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Charlie passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his wife, Molly, surrounded by family and friends.

Charlie was born Oct. 9, 1928 in Kansas City, Kansas, to Leon M. and Pauline Adkins Roberts. He was a proud Navy veteran. He married Molly Morgan on Jan. 16, 1988. He was an entrepreneur and business partner with Molly in Molly Roberts Studio. He had a love for birds, showing a special interest in waterfowl and chickens. He adored his grandchildren and spending time with them.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Hitt; and a grandson, Robert Gantt.

He is survived by his wife, Molly, of the home; his children of a previous marriage; sons, Kelly Roberts and Mitchel Mortvedt, and daughters; Nikki Roberts, Tracee Ausmus, and Erinn Mortvedt; step-daughters Melody Martin and Megan Gantt; sisters, Shirley Bennett, Emmie Lukish, and Pat Spaulding; mother-in-law, Shirley Morgan; sister-in-laws, Shannon Morgan and Jill Clark; brother-in-laws, Patrick Morgan, Kevin Morgan, and Brian McGinnis; 10 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Charlie will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors at Crown Hill Cemetery, Excelsior Springs.

Pallbearers are Kelly Roberts, Kevin Morgan, Ryan Morgan, Robert Pettegrew, Dylan Pettegrew, and Jason Cole. Honorary pallbearers are Mitch Mortvedt, Robert Gantt, Patrick Morgan, and Patrick Pettegrew.

The family offers a very special thanks to the wonderful staff of Excelsior Springs Nursing & Rehab, as well as nurse Kelly and social worker Jill of Asana Hospice, for the loving care shown to Charlie and Molly.

Donations may be made in Charlie’s memory to the Good Samaritan Center of Excelsior Springs, 108 S. Thompson Ave., Excelsior Springs, MO 64024.

