Charles Dean Ebbs

Charles Dean Ebbs, 76, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 13, 2017. He was born Nov. 24, 1940 to Charles Ebbs and Elsie Dean Ebbs. He graduated from Chaffee High School in 1958. He graduated from Southeast Missouri State University. He taught at several Missouri high schools including Sikeston, Morehouse and Willard where he was also a basketball coach. He also taught at Lathrop and Lone Jack.

He is preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Helen Louise Ebbs.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Kaye (Craven) Ebbs; a daughter, Angela Dawn Bolen and her husband Chad Joseph Bolen; one granddaughter, Megan Dawn Bolen; one sister, Nancy Poston and her husband Ronald Poston, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, with services following at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home. Burial to take place at 2 p.m. at New Hope Cemetery, Norborne, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest a contribution in his name to Mosby Baptist Church.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!