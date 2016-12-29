Charles “Don” Ross

Charles Don Ross, 81, of Kearney, Missouri, went home to be with Jesus on Dec. 26, 2016 at North Kansas City Hospital.

Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 North State Route 291, Liberty, Missouri. A service celebrating Don’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in the chapel at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 North State Route 291, Liberty.

Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Missions.

Don was born Feb. 22, 1935 in Byron, Arkansas, the younger of two sons of Gerald and Eunice (York) Ross. Don graduated from Central High School in Kansas City and received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education from Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg. He was a member of Phi Sigma Epsilon. Don served in the U.S. Air Force, including active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis. His career as an Industrial Arts teacher spanned 30 years at Raytown South High School. He was also co-owner of Spirit Pack in Excelsior Springs for 30 years with his son, Daryn and wife, Teresa.

Don was a resident of Orrick for 46 years and was a member of Missouri City Christian Church. He more recently attended Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. He was a member of the Missouri Retired Teachers’ Association. Don was a master wood craftsman, could fix anything, and was a perfectionist in all he did. He will be missed.

Along with his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother, Leon Ross. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Teresa (Crabtree) Ross; son and daughter-in-law, Daryn and Toni Ross; granddaughters, Carlie, Molly and Josie; brother-in-law, Kenny Crabtree; as well as other family members and many friends.

