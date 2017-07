Charles Sellars

Charles (Chuck) Hulin Sellars Jr., 72, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away in the comfort of his home on July 20, 2017.

Private services will be held. Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By admin

