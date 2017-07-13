Charlotte Jean Bills

Charlotte Jean Bills, 70, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away July 9, 2017. Visitation was held from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, July 13 with service immediately following at Bross & Spidle Excelsior Springs Chapel. Burial at Hillcrest Cemetery, Excelsior Springs. The family suggests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or National Kidney Foundation.

Charlotte was born Nov. 11, 1946. She worked many years for OPAA! Food Service within the Excelsior Springs School District. Charlotte enjoyed traveling with her husband, some of her favorite places included Eureka Springs, Branson and the Ozarks. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mabel Jean Bellis; son, Darryl Sloan and a sister, Linda Holtzclaw.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Bills of the home; son, Donald Bills; grandsons, Darrek Tate, Blake Bills and Brice Bills; brothers, George and Chris Bellis; sisters, Sandy McCubbin, Brenda Parker, Bonnie Bellis, Bobbi Norris and Audrey Bellis and mother-in-law, Vernice Bills.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!