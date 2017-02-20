Connie Kay Deere

Connie Kay Deere passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital. Viewing for Connie will be from 10:00 AM– 11:00 AM on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at Barbee Memorial Presbyterian Church, Excelsior Springs. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Connie was born on February 1, 1943 in Fulton, IL, to John and Katherine Balk. As a graduate of Moline Public Nursing School, Connie was a RN in Moline, Detroit, Washington, D.C. and Excelsior Springs for over 35 years. She married the love of her life, Jon Deere, on January 16, 1970 and started a family soon after. As a devoted mother and wife, Connie enjoyed working in her flower beds, collecting antique dolls, feeding the birds, attending music concerts (especially Josh Groban), and kept busy in various clubs and church. She was a member of Barbee Memorial Presbyterian Church for over 14 years.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Jon; her two sons, Chris and Matthew and daughter, Rebecca; her step-son, Rick; her grandchildren, Olivia, Allison Joel, Josh and Amber; her great-grandchildren Archer and Finn.

