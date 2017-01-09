Curtis W. Campbell

Curtis W. Campbell, 80, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2017. He was born in Nevada, Missouri, on Feb. 17, 1936, a son of Margaret and Lester Campbell. Curtis is survived by his loving wife, Patricia, children Michael Abbott and wife Tobi, Laura Bengtson and husband Phillip; his brother Bobby Mann and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Curtis is predeceased by his parents, brothers Glenn, Don, Kenny, and a daughter Debra Murray.

Curtis was a hard working man who served in the U.S. Army, worked on experimental aircraft, followed by a career in Maintenance and Engineering at TWA where he retired after 30 years of service. Curtis was awarded a Legacy of Leadership award at TWA. Curtis enjoyed woodworking, landscaping, model trains, and spending time with his family. He was actively involved in his community as well as his church.

A service was held at Community Covenant Church of Kearney at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 by Pastor Mike Coglan. Visitation began at 10 a.m., followed by the service and interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Kearney, Missouri. A luncheon was held at the church.

The family would like to extend gratitude to the many doctors and nurses who provided compassionate care.

Arrangements are through Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home.

