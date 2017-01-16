Daniel Dean Saura

Daniel Dean Saura, 81, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away peacefully in his home on Jan. 11, 2017.

He was born Nov. 7, 1935 to Daniel Valdez and Ruth (Guetzkow) Saura in Kansas City, Missouri.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Leathers) Saura and three sons; Christopher Saura and wife Glenda, Daniel Saura and Karen Hannah, Jonathan Saura and wife Jill, all of Excelsior Springs. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Private family services will be held. Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle.

