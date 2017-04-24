Darla Lynn Hendricks

Darla Lynn (Schreier) Hendricks, 60, of Richmond, Missouri, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 21, 2017.

Visitation was held Monday, April 24 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs, Missouri. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery, Wood Heights, Missouri.

Darla was born Dec. 18, 1956, in Kansas City, Missouri. She is the daughter of the late Forest William Schreier and the late Joyce Arlene (Adams) Schreier Forrester.

She leaves behind the love of her life, her soul mate, her husband, Pastor Leonard Hendricks of the home. They were high school sweethearts and married at the young ages of 18 on Nov. 24, 1975.

She leaves to cherish her beloved children in which she raised with patience, discipline, humility and love; Chad (Danielle) Hendricks, Sanger, Texas; Daniel Hendricks, Richmond, and Dylan Hendricks and Kaeti Hendricks of the home.

Her heart remains alive in her eight grandchildren; Ashley, Brandon, Caden, Levi, Luke, Laila, Libby and Liam Hendricks and two great-grandchildren; Natalie and Jackson.

Darla was blessed with a large family, the third eldest of seven siblings; (the late) Forrest E. Schreier, Rhonda (Wayne) Penrod, Orrick, Missouri; Eddie (Patty) Schreier, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Terry Schreier, David Schreier, Steven Schreier and Tammy (Kirk) Keasling. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, too numerous to mention. Very special in her heart were her in-laws; sisters-in-law, Jenny McGee, Liberty, Missouri; Debbie (Andy) Boman, Kansas City, Missouri and Judy (Jim) Maxwell, Cheryl (Bob) Naylor, Charlene (Bob) Cecil and Sheena (Mike) Eldridge, all of Excelsior Springs.

In addition to her parents, Forest Schreier and Joyce Schreier Forrester, Darla was preceded in death by her brother, Forrest E. Schreier; father and mother-in-law, Al and Ethel Hendricks; brothers-in-law Timothy Hendricks, Pat Hendricks, Terry Hendricks and Terry’s daughter and granddaughter, Kimberly Hallauer and Megan Hendricks.

Darla’s passion was her faith, family and church family. She never met a stranger and would always tell them about the love of Jesus and explain how to recite the sinner’s prayer for salvation. Darla touched the lives of many people with her kind heart and giving hands. She was a peacemaker and nurtured all. Her hobbies included cooking, flowers, garage sales, thrift stores and church functions and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Her favorite scripture is 1 Corinthians 13 – “Love never fails.” During trials, she would always recite and remind others, “This too shall pass!”

Memorial donations may be made to Messenger Chapel for their Easter Program.

