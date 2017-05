Darrell DeWayne Holt

Darrell DeWayne Holt, 56, Excelsior Springs, MO, passed Wednesday, April 26, 2017. A Memorial Service will be at First United Methodist Church of Kearney on Saturday, May 6, 2017, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Arrangements by Bross & Spidle Lawson Chapel.

