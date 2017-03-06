David Henry McAfee

David Henry McAfee, 77, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away March 4, 2017, at St. Luke’s Mid-America Heart Institute, surrounded by his loving family. His celebration of life will be on his birthday, Tuesday, March 7. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a service celebrating David’s life at 2 p.m. The services will be held at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 and State Route 291 Highway, Liberty. Burial will follow in Glenridge Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

David was born March 7, 1939 in Ray County, Missouri, the older of two children of Paul Eugene McAfee and Catherine Sisk-McAfee. His father preceded him in death. David served in the US Army from 1960 until receiving honorable discharge in 1962.

Growing up in Excelsior Springs, a graduate of Excelsior Springs High School, and raising his own children in Excelsior, he was very involved with the community, notably Rainbow Swim Club and Rainbow Swim Team. He worked for many years in the wholesale grocery industry, includng Wetterau, Inc. and SuperValu. David was a member of Unity Church of Overland Park and recently volunteered for several years at the Deanna Rose Farmstead.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Charlotte Ayres-McAfee; children, Rick McAfee (Helene), Leslie McAfee and Angela Benner (Bruce); mother, Catherine McAfee; sister Paula Salter; and 6 grandchildren.

Arrangements are through Park Lawn Northland Chapel

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!