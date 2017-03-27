Debra L. (Carder) Bernier

Debra L. (Carder) Bernier, 64, passed away unexpectedly March 22, 2017 at her home in Kansas City, Missouri.

Debra was born February 13, 1953 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, to Eugene and Erma (Whelchel) Carder. She spent most of her adult life in Las Vegas, Nevada, employed by Caesar’s Palace. She moved back to Missouri in May of 2016. Debra was married to Michael Bernier who preceded her in death in 2010. Besides her parents and husband, Debra was preceded in death by her brother Richard E. Carder.

She is survived by her sisters; Kathy Atkinson and Karen Dixon; three nephews, Richard Atkinson, Jake Dixon and Matt Dixon as well as her beloved Maltese, Daisy.

Cremation. No services are planned. Arrangements are through Bross and Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

