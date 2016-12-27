Dennis Dean Hutchings

Dennis Dean Hutchings, 55, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away Dec. 21, 2016. A celebration of life and reception will be held Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 from 5-7 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Good Samaritan Center in Excelsior Springs. Food will be provided, you may bring a side dish if you would like.

Dennis was born February 22, 1961 to James and Elizabeth (Good) Hutchings in Excelsior Springs. Dennis was a Navy veteran. He worked as a landscaper for over 20 years. Dennis was very smart and had a love for history. He also enjoyed sharing his wrestling knowledge with his nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews by asking them if they were ready for the “Pretzel Hold.” He also loved watching them play sports. He was a Raiders fan.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Mark and Richard Hutchings and a sister, Lisa Thogerson.

He is survived by his sisters; Crystal Hutchings, Laura West and Jennifer Branson; brother, Jeremy Jordan; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Arrangements are Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs.

