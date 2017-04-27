Donald Gene Ackley

Donald Gene Ackley, 90 of Kearney, Missouri, passed away April 25, 2017.

Visitation will be held from 10-10:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2017 at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney. Graveside service with Military Honors was held at noon at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, Missouri.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Veterans Community Project 8900 Troost Ave., Kansas City, Missouri, 64131. Arrangements are through Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney.

