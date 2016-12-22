Donald J. McGiffin III

Donald J. McGiffin III, 64, Liberty, Missouri, passed away Dec. 18, 2016. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., until service time at 11 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 26 at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, Liberty. Private burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Fairfield, Iowa.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1650 Rainbow Blvd., Excelsior Springs, Missouri, 64024.

Don was born December 6, 1952 in Excelsior Springs, to Donald J. McGiffin II and Florence E. McGiffin. He was a 1971 graduate of Excelsior Springs High School and a graduate of Columbia College. Don was an Eagle Scout and received the God and Country Award. He was also a member of the tribe of Mic-o-say. Don loved to travel and has visited friends and relatives all over the World. After retiring as an employee for the State of Missouri he went on over 20 cruises throughout the World.

Don was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his brother, Tom McGiffin and wife Vickie and three nieces; Elizabeth J. McGiffin, Amy L. McGiffin and Cheryl Willett and husband Ryan.

Arrangements are through Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, Missouri, 64068, 816-781-2000.

