Doris Geneive Owens

Doris Geneive Owens, 90, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away April 24, 2017 at Liberty Hospital.

She was born in Carroll County Missouri to Marie Elliott Austin and Floyd Benton Austin on June 16, 1926. She grew up on a farm in Carroll County attending Austin rural school for eight years and graduating from Bogard High School in 1944. She attended Kansas City Secretarial School and spent her working years in that field. She retired in 1993 after 38 years with Green Quarries Inc. in Carrollton and Excelsior Springs.

Geneive married Nelson Franklin Owens on May 22, 1948 in Carrollton, Missouri. They shared 67 years together before he passed away in July 2015. They were the parents of two sons, Jerry Franklin and James Nelson. She was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ at Carrollton, Claycomo, and since 1968 at Excelsior Springs. She enjoyed caring for her family, gardening, flowers and hand crafts. She loved sewing for her granddaughters.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Clifford Austin and one sister, Betty Austin Helms. She is survived by her two sons, Jerry and Dee Ann of Lee’s Summit, Jim and Vicky of Liberty, three granddaughters; Laura and Kyle Bliss of Lowell, Arkansas, Jessica Owens of Kansas City, Chelsea Phillips of Liberty and three great granddaughters; Brynlee and Brooklyn Bliss of Lowell, Arkansas, and Ava Rose Phillips of Liberty.

Visitation was held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at the Church of Christ in Excelsior Springs. Funeral services were to be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 28 at the church followed by burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Carrollton.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

