Doris Lukens

Doris was born on May 4, 1934 to Carl and Clotene Lukens. She worked in the insurance field for most of her career and was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Excelsior Springs.

Doris requested a private funeral. In lieu of flowers, Doris requested donations to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Regent St., P.O. Box 551, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024.

Arrangements are through Bross and Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

