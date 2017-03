Dwight Bernard Porter

Dwight Bernard Porter

Dwight Bernard Porter, 70, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, passed away March 7, 2017. Dwight was born May 10, 1945.

A cremation with family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

