Dylan Paul Garrett

Dylan Paul Garrett, 9, of Pleasant Valley, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Granbury, Texas.

Visitation was held Thursday, May 11, 2017, from 4-7 p.m. at Lawson Baptist Church, 18603 US-69, Lawson, Missouri. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12, also at Lawson Baptist Church. Burial will be in Lawson Cemetery, following the service.

Dylan was born Oct. 31, 2007, in North Kansas City, Missouri. He attended Westview Elementary School in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, and Gracemor Elementary in the North Kansas City School District.

He was active in Excelsior Springs Park and Recreation Baseball, Boy Scouts Pack #313 and Excelsior Springs Youth Wresting. He had a passion for riding four-wheelers and anything else with wheels. Dylan’s favorite movie was “The Fast and The Furious.” He was a daredevil with no fears. His favorite colors were fluorescent yellow and green and he was a huge Mizzou Tigers fan and loved watching them. Everyone loved Dylan’s big smile and dimples.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Stephanie (Hiskett) and Jason Hutson; brother, Blake Garrett; eight grandparents, one great grandmother, one great grandfather, several aunts, uncles and cousins, his father, Tyler Garret and his beloved dog, Buster.

Dylan was preceded in death by Grandma Sondra, Grandpa George and Grandma Mary.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

