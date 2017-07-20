Eddie Ray Haney

Eddie Ray Haney of Kearney passed away June 7, 2017 at the age of 55.

Eddie was on the Kearney School Board for 11 years and on the Kearney Parks and Recreation Board for 21 years. He was a big baseball fan and his hobby was photography.

Eddie has managed H&H Glass Company, LLC. in Excelsior Springs since his dad, Ed Haney, retired. Eddie was well liked and respected by both friends and customers. Regretfully, we are closing down H&H Glass Company after 30 years of business in Excelsior Springs and send out a thanks to all the local support we received through the years.

