Eileen Mildred Looman

Eileen Mildred Looman, 101, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 24, 2017 at Excelsior Springs Nursing and Rehab.

Eileen was born July 18, 1915 in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Thomas Alfred and Sarah Ann Beear who were from Barking, England.

Eileen married her sweetheart Carl Looman on July 26,1936 whom she leaves behind after 80 years of marriage. They had two children Patricia Ann and Donald Edward.

She was a housewife and enjoyed gardening, camping, baking sweets and spending precious time with her family. She was a loyal member of the North Brighton Church of Christ in Kansas City, a member of the Norclay Optimist Club and the Excelsior Springs Optimist Club.

Besides her husband, Eileen also leaves behind a daughter, Patricia Ann Jones and her husband Joe, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, a daughter-in-law Doris Looman of Kansas City, Missouri and eight grandchildren: Debbie Jones of Kansas City, Missouri, Peggy Shirey (Lonnie) of Little Elm, Texas, Wanda Rowe (Jeff) of Kearney, Missouri, Danny Jones (Cheryl) of Highland Village, Texas, Angela Klusman (Brent) of Olathe, Kansas, Gwendolyn “Wendy” Gann (Larry) of Independence, Missouri, Sarah-Ann Rader (David) of Independence, Missouri and Eddie Looman (Maria) of Smithville, Missouri. Plus 17 great-grandchildren and 22 (soon to be 23) great-great-grandchildren

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother Leslie Beear and a son Donald Edward Looman.

Her visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 1st at 1 p.m.

All held at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home in Excelsior Springs.

Burial will be at White Chapel Cemetery in Gladstone, Missouri following funeral service.

