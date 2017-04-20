Elan Parker Happy

Elan Parker Happy was born on March 26, 2003 to parents Beth R. and Gerald L. Happy and loving sister Emily. Elan passed away Friday April 14, 2017 at Children’s Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

Elan attended Excelsior Springs Middle School where he was in the seventh grade. Elan had a love for all animals including his beloved pets Molly, Blu, Felix and his Leopard Gecko Stubbs. Elan loved playing Xbox with friends and had aspired to work in the video game industry. Elan was always happy and fun loving and made everyone around him smile. Elan loved music, taking walks with his family and making his friends and family laugh. Elan will be loved and missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of his life will be held in his honor from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at Wilderness Camp Retreat Center, 34030 West 204th St., Lawson, Missouri. Donations will be accepted to help Elan’s family with medical and final expenses (Elan Happy Memorial, C/O Community America Credit Union). Any unused proceeds will be donated to the Congenital Heart Defects Families Association, PO Box 46744, Kansas City, MO 64188.

