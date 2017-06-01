Eleanor May (Howell) McMinimy

Eleanor May McMinimy, 84, was called home to be with her Lord on May 29, 2017. She lived in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, since moving from Kansas City, Missouri, in 2010. She loved her Lord, chose to serve Him, and attended Lawson Baptist Church, Lawson, Missouri, as often as she could. She was an employee of the State of Kansas, Visiting Nurses Association and the State of Missouri.

She was born to Christ-like parents, Alvin Rowland Howell and Rhoda Marie (Ruff) Howell on Sept. 17, 1932 in Larned, Pawnee County, Kansas, and was raised on a farm in Garfield, Kansas. She married the love of her life, Marvin Albert McMinimy on March 19, 1954 and they shared a wonderful marriage until his death on June 4, 1983.

Eleanor was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers; Robert Wendell Howell and Joe Eldon Howell.

She is survived by her sister, Jayne Palmer of Excelsior Springs; sister-in-law, Irene Howell of Goddard, Kansas; nine nieces, Becky Thomas of Excelsior Springs, Jolene Palmer of Excelsior Springs, Holly Palmer of Excelsior Springs, Debra Hahn of Goddard, Shari Strawder of Goddard, Kim Boline of Olathe, Kansas, Tammy Edwards of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Michelle Santillan of Goddard; four nephews, Rod Palmer of Kansas City, Missouri, Steve Howell of Cheney, Kansas, Jeff Howell of Wichita, Kansas, Curt Howell of Wichita, and their families.

Last and certainly not least, Eleanor’s cat Sami, whom she loved very much. He gave her company, joy, and unconditional love.

Eleanor requested cremation with no service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks any gifts be made in Eleanor’s name to Excelsior Springs Nursing and Rehab. Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By Brian Rice • brian@leaderpress.com

