Elton “Dewayne” Rowlett

Elton “Dewayne” Rowlett, 68, of rural Carrollton, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at Northcare Hospice and Palliative Care, North Kansas City, Missouri. Dewayne was born September 4, 1948.

Dewayne wished to be cremated with no formal services. Services are under the direction of Foster Funeral Chapels in Carrollton, Missouri.

