Floyd Ray Atkins

Floyd Ray “Toy” Atkins of Gladstone, Missouri, passed away March 18, 2017 at the Excelsior Springs Nursing and Rehab Center.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at the White Chapel Funeral Home on 6600 NE Antioch Rd. Gladstone, Missouri. Visitation began at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at Old Union Cemetery, Lawson, Missouri.

Floyd was born July 28, 1924, the son of James Everett and Tommy Fern (Holman) Atkins. He graduated from Richmond High School and served in the 44th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army during WW II. He married Rinna Ann Irwin of Kansas on April 9, 1946. He was a member of the North Cross UMC, VFW Post 1000 and the American Legion Post 61. Floyd worked for a succession of wholesale seed companies, retiring from the Research Seed Company in 1989. Floyd and Rinna spent many winters in southern Texas.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, James T., John H., and Marvin L. Atkins and one sister, Reta Faye Rabe. He is survived by sisters, Ruth L. Rudd and Donna J. Smoot both of Excelsior Springs and a brother, A. Allen Atkins of Lawson, along with many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Old Union Cemetery. Arrangements are through White Chapel Funeral Home.

