Frances Ann Bulloc

Frances Ann Bulloc, 61, of Wood Heights, Missouri, was surrounded by her family when she passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

Frances was born in Woburn, Massachusetts, on Aug. 2, 1955. In her youth, she traveled the world with her family as her father served in the Navy. She especially loved the time they spent in Japan and Guam and enjoyed telling stories of her experiences. Frances was an avid gardener and a collector of many things.

Her parents, Don and Mary McPherson, preceded her in her death. Her husband Richard survives her, as well as three sons; Joshua, Nicholas and Zachary and her much loved granddaughters; Riley, Ruby, and Evie.

Frances did not wish people to mourn her passing and requested that no funeral be held. Instead, her wish was to be celebrated with the joy and laughter she spread every day of her life, please celebrate her life with joy.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!