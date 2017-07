Fred W. Teegarden

Fred W. Teegarden, 88, Excelsior Springs, died June 12, 2017. Fred was born April 12, 1929.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 15 from 5-8 p.m. at the Living Word Church of Excelsior Springs. Arrangements provided by Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!