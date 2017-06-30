Galen “Bud” McCoy

Galen “Bud” McCoy, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at his home. He was born Aug. 4, 1927 to Anderson and Fanny (Bachelor) McCoy, they preceded him in death.

Bud married Janet Shryock on Aug. 1, 1988, she survives of the home. He enjoyed playing classic country and big band music in the 60s and 70s, and then later played gospel music. Bud founded Poor Boy Ratchet Jaw Club, his handle was Super Hustler. He loved to fish.

Bud was in the Navy during the Korean War.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Donna Whittington.

Additional survivors include sons, Craig Duffy, Mark McCoy (Lisa), of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, Shane McCoy (Kamala) of Excelsior Springs, Jamie McCoy (Andi) of Johnson, Nebraska, Carl Nation, Jr. (Addie), Portageville, Missouri; daughters, Jean Gail Reinard, Shannon Jones (Carl) of Johnson, Gina Atkins (Tom), Stacy Stout, Stephnie Reynolds (Jammie); 24 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Walsh and multiple nieces and nephews.

The family gathered with friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 30 at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment at King Hill Cemetery at a later date. Online guest book and obituary can be found at www.meierhoffer.com.

