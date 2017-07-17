Genevieve Elizabeth (Link) Phillips

Genevieve Elizabeth (Link) Phillips, 91, went home to be with our Lord on July 11, 2017. She was born April 15, 1926 in Norborne, Missouri, to Albert Sr. and Laura (Brummer) Link who preceded her in death.

Also preceding her were her husband of 44 years, Clifford W. Phillips Sr.; her son, Clifford W. Phillips Jr.; her daughter, Judith A. Vanderford; her grandson, Randle D. Phillips; son-in-law, Bill L. Gaines; two brothers, Melvin Link and Robert Link; brothers-in-law, Harry Jenkins, Donald Martin, and Frank Vandussen and sisters-in-law, Marguerite Link and Martha Link.

She is survived by her daughter, Saundra L. Gaines of Pittsburg, Missouri; sons, Fred D. (Mary Jane) Phillips of Carrollton, Missouri, Edwin L. (Cindy) Phillips of Plattsburg, Missouri, and Robert E. (Ella) Phillips of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Terry (Walden) Phillips; sisters, Mary Jenkins, Dorothy VanDusen, JoAnn (Wayne) Reed, Kathryn Martin; brother, Albert (Darlene) Link Jr.; sister-in-law, Stephine Link; 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, two loving church families and many friends who will miss her.

She was a member of Rock Falls Baptist Church in Orrick, Missouri, where she was lovingly known as Miss Ginny. She also attended Pomme De Terre Baptist Church in Pittsburg, Missouri, where she lived for the past seven years with her daughter, Saundra.

Ginny was a housewife and loving mother. She worked for Nelly Don Fabrics in North Kansas City, the Excelsior Springs School District as a cook for many years and Walmart, where she retired from at age 82.

She loved to quilt, cross stitch and embroidery. She was a member of the Hickory Co. Quilters’ Club. She loved our Lord Jesus Christ and it showed in her life and in her passing. We wish everyone could have been there. You would have seen God’s miraculous love and the grace and peace that pass all understanding that our God promised for those who believe. She will be forever in our hearts.

A visitation was held from 5-7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, July 16, at Rock Falls Baptist Church. The service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Excelsior Springs.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

