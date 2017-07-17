George Marrant

George Marrant, 75, of Rayville, Missouri passed away July 14, 2017.

Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Rock Falls Baptist Church in Orrick, Missouri. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Richmond, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Rock Falls Baptist Church.

George was born September 17, 1941 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri to Jean and Lucy (Jones) Marrant. George was a lifelong Ray County, Missouri resident. He spent much of his adult life owning and operating his own grave digging business.

George was preceded in death by his parents; Jean and Lucy Marrant, brother; Justin Marrant, and grandson; Zachary Anderson.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sarah Irene, son; Matthew Marrant and wife Debbie, daughter Martha and husband Steve Samuels, son; Joe Marrant and wife Arminda, six brothers, four sisters, 16 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.

George will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

