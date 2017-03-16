George Oliver Fry

George Oliver Fry passed from this life on March 10, 2017, at the age of 79.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

George was born to Harold and Dorothy Fry on May 6, 1937, In Grand Blanc, Michigan. He married JoAnn Cooper on June 15, 1963. George was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was a retired Maintenance Supervisor of the City of Liberty.

He was a loving father to Bobbie (James) Neselroad, Kevin (Chris) Fry, and Brian (Michele) Fry. George had 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition, he is also survived by his brother, Vernon (Sharon) Fry, and sister, Agnes (Tom) Blair, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given to Veteran’s Services.

