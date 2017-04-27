Glen Michael (Mike) Amos

Glen Michael (Mike) Amos, 58, formerly of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, died Monday April 24, 2017 at his home in Wheatland, Missouri.

A memorial visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 3 at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs.

Mike is survived by his wife of 38 years, Rhonda (Elam) Amos; daughters Kelly (Tim) Denney, Tracy (Gary) Grass, Andrea Collins and grandchildren; Quinten, Trevor, Damon, Maggie, Charles and Gabby as well as his mother in law, Shirley Elam, brothers in law Randy Elam and Mark (Deanna) Elam and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Barbara (Whelan) Amos and sister Diane Beazley.

Mike was a past Exalted Ruler of the Excelsior Springs Elks Lodge #1001 and member of the Beehive Masonic Lodge in Lawson. He loved to fish, hunt, ride his motorcycle, and spend time with family and friends. He enjoyed pulling pranks and loved to tell jokes.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the City Union Mission or Cancer Kickers.

Arrangements are through Bross & Spidle Funeral Home of Excelsior Springs.

